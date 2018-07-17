हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bengaluru

Bengaluru top cop Bheemashankar S Guled shunted after video of ‘affair’ goes viral

Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police Bheemashankar S Guled has been shifted from his post a day after a controversial video of him came to the fore.

Pic Courtesy: facebook.com/bheemajnv

Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police Bheemashankar S Guled has been shifted from his post a day after a controversial video of him came to the fore. The senior IPS officer has reportedly been replaced with TP Shivakumar. He has not been assigned any post as of now.

On Monday, some television channels had shown a video of the IPS officer with a woman. According to reports, the video was provided to the television channels by the husband of the woman. The man had alleged that Guled had forced his wife to have an affair with him.

A report in The News Minute said that the action was taken against the police officer after Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara sought a report from the Director General of Police. The report also said that a complaint had been filed against the cop at Koramangala police station in Bengaluru.

He has been charged under section 497 (adultery) of the Indian Penal Code. The video that surfaced on local television channels and social media was submitted as a proof against the IPS officer. The cop has, however, dismissed the allegations of forcing the woman into a relationship.

