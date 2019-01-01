Bengaluru woman allegedly molested on New Year Eve's, husband assaulted

BENGALURU: A Bengaluru-based was woman allegedly molested by three drunk revellers during New Year's celebration in the early hours of Tuesday.

The men, who were in an inebriated state, harassed the woman who was with her husband at the city's Richmond Circle. When the husband intervened, he too was assaulted, alleged the victim.

The woman called up the police helpline at the time. Later, a case was filed at Ashok Nagar police station.

One person has been arrested for the incident, reported news agency ANI.

Three years ago, several women were molested during New Year celebrations leading to a nation-wide outcry. To avoid a repetition of such an embarrassment, elaborate security arrangements were put in place with the deployment of a sizeable number of policemen, police vehicles, CCTV cameras and cameramen.

In addition, policemen in civil dress were also deployed to keep an eye on miscreants.