close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» » »

Bengaluru's Namma Metro: President Pranab Mukherjee to inaugurate Green Line section today

The Phase 1, called the Namma Metro, was delayed for more than six years due to various reasons.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 14:12
Bengaluru&#039;s Namma Metro: President Pranab Mukherjee to inaugurate Green Line section today

Bengaluru: President Pranab Mukherjee will on Saturday inaugurate the much-awaited underground section of the Green Line of the Metro train service.

As per Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) managing director Pradeep Singh Kharola, the underground section will connect Nagasandra in the northern part of the city with Yelachanahalli in the southern part.

People will be able to access the service from June 18 on Reach 4, 4A and the underground section of the 24.2 km Green Line.

Kharola said Commissioner of Railway Safety KA Manoharan inspected the 12-km Sampige Road-Yelachenhalli section of the Green Line for three days from May 29.

The Phase 1, called the Namma Metro, was delayed for more than six years due to various reasons.

The first phase of the metro rail project was initiated in 2005.

Work on the second phase of the metro has already started.

TAGS

‪‪Namma Metro‬‪Bangalore‬‪Green Line‬‪Yelachenahalli metro station‬‪Pranab Mukherjee‬‬Kochi MetroBangalore MetroMetroBengalurubangalore metro mapmetro inaugurationnamma metro phase 2metro stations bangaloreyelachenahalli to majesticmetro bangalore routeBangalore newsbangalore metro inauguration

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee sees conspiracy in everything: Amit Shah

West Bengal

Rajnath Singh speaks to Mamata Banerjee over Darjeeling pro...

Situation in Kashmir has not gone out of control: Jitendra
Jammu and Kashmir

Situation in Kashmir has not gone out of control: Jitendra

EuropeWorld

Russia claims it killed two more Islamic State commanders i...

West Bengal

Bengal writes to Centre for more forces for Darjeeling

Himachal Pradesh

Newly elected councillors of SMC to take oath on June 19

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video