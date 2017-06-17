Bengaluru's Namma Metro: President Pranab Mukherjee to inaugurate Green Line section today

Bengaluru: President Pranab Mukherjee will on Saturday inaugurate the much-awaited underground section of the Green Line of the Metro train service.

As per Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) managing director Pradeep Singh Kharola, the underground section will connect Nagasandra in the northern part of the city with Yelachanahalli in the southern part.

People will be able to access the service from June 18 on Reach 4, 4A and the underground section of the 24.2 km Green Line.

Kharola said Commissioner of Railway Safety KA Manoharan inspected the 12-km Sampige Road-Yelachenhalli section of the Green Line for three days from May 29.

The Phase 1, called the Namma Metro, was delayed for more than six years due to various reasons.

The first phase of the metro rail project was initiated in 2005.

Work on the second phase of the metro has already started.