'Bullied' by classmates, engineering student hangs herself at her house in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A first-year student of the Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering hanged herself to death at her house in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru. The family of the girl has alleged that she took the extreme step after having been bullied by four classmates and a faculty member.

19-year-old Meghna committed suicide after returning from college on Tuesday. The parents were not at home when the incident took place and they returned, they saw Meghna's body hanging from the ceiling.

Her parents have alleged that she was bullied by other students on charges of stealing a mobile phone. They had even filed a complaint with the head of the department who had scolded her.

The parents have also claimed that her classmates had stopped talking to her and did not even share notes with her. She had also been removed from the WhatsApp group of the classmates. Her trouble increased when she fought the class representative elections.

To resolve the matter, the parents claim to have met the HOD and the students. Meghna's father Chandrashekhar said that the issue gained steam again after a group of students came to their house to fight with her.

However, college authorities are refusing to call it a case of ragging. "This is not a case of ragging. The institute has constituted a committee to act against ragging incidents and Meghna never approached that panel," Senior administrative official CPS Prakash said.

"Meghna came to the college in September and spoke to Professor Rajkumar. The professor had advised her not to speak to anyone is class," the college official added.

The case has been registered at the RR Nagar Police station and an investigation is underway.