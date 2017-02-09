Delhi-Bengaluru GoAir flight makes emergency landing - Here's why
PTI | Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 00:06
File photo
New Delhi: A Bengaluru-bound GoAir flight with nearly 190 people onboard made an emergency landing on Wednesday at the airport here due to technical issues.
The incident happened in the evening and after landing safely, passengers were accommodated in the subsequent flight.
There were a total of 184 passengers and three infants onboard the flight that made the emergency landing, according to a statement from GoAir.
"G8-557 Delhi-Bengaluru flight had an emergency landing at Delhi airport at 1953 hours due to technical reasons," it said.
The flight was air-borne at around 1932 hours.
Airport sources said the flight landed safely on Runway 28 after the Air Traffic Control (ATC) announced full emergency.
First Published: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 00:06
