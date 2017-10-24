Fake stamp paper scam convict Abdul Karim Telgi on ventilator support, critical

Bengaluru: Abdul Karim Telgi, a convict in counterfeit stamp paper scam case, has been put on a ventilator support at a hospital here after his condition deteriorated, reports said on Tuesdaay.

Telgi, who has been suffering from meningitis, is said to be in a critical condition, according to ANI.

Telgi was last week admitted at Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital.

He is serving 30 years of rigorous imprisonment at the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru following his conviction in the multi-crore fake stamp paper scam case.

Telgi had grabbed headlines in July this year after a report by DIG (Prisons) D Roopa revealed that he was being given special treatment at the jail.

The report further added that at least three-four inmates were giving Telgi a body massage, owing to his severe health condition.

He has also been diagnosed with AIDS and is undergoing treatment for that as well.

In 2007, Telgi was convicted for producing fake stamp paper along with his agents, and allegedly selling it to banks, insurance companies and brokerage firms.

He was also slapped with a Rs 202 crore fine in the case.

