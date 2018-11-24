हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gaur lankesh

Gauri Lankesh killing: Will soon take a call on banning organistations, says Karnataka Dy CM

Lankesh, 55, known for her left-leaning and strong anti-Hindutva views, was shot dead in front of her house here on September 5 last year, triggering a nationwide outrage.

Gauri Lankesh killing: Will soon take a call on banning organistations, says Karnataka Dy CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday said the state government would soon take a call on banning the organisations involved in the killing of noted journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh.

Speaking to reporters here, Parameshwara said, "No discussions have taken place regarding the organisations involved in the crime, but shortly we will take a decision on that."

The SIT probing the killing of Lankesh had Friday filed an additional charge sheet naming Sanatan Sanstha, a Hindu outfit and 18 accused in the crime.

The team has sought time from the court to investigate the case further.

Lankesh, 55, known for her left-leaning and strong anti-Hindutva views, was shot dead in front of her house here on September 5 last year, triggering a nationwide outrage.

Soon after the then Siddaramaiah-led government constituted the SIT to probe into the killing.

So far, 18 people have been accused in the crime, including shooter Parashuram Waghmare, masterminds Amol Kale, Sujith Kumar alias Praveen and Amit Degwekar, SIT sources told PTI.

The gang is suspected to be involved in the killing of three other rationalists M M Kalburgi, Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare. 

Tags:
Gaur lankeshBengaluruG Parameshwara

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close