Karnataka PUC II Exam Results 2018: IT capital Bengaluru fails to make it to top 5 districts

Bengaluru: The IT capital of India Bengaluru featured nowhere in the top performing districts in Karnataka PUC II Class 12 exam results released earlier on Monday. Bengaluru South emerged at the ninth spot while Bengaluru North and Bengaluru rural divisions occupied 11th and 13th place in the list of districts.

The overall pass percentage stood at 59.56 with girls outshining boys. Out of 6.85 lakh students, 4.08 lakh have passed in the examination.

Complete list of District wise results

1. Dakshina Kannada

2. Udupi

3. Kodugu

4. Uttara Kannada

5. Shivamogga

6. Chamaraja Nagara

7. Chikkamagaluru

8. Hassan

9. Bengaluru South

10. Ballary

11. Bengalru North

12. Bagalakote

13. Bengaluru rural

14. Chikkaballapura

15. Haveri

16. Gadag

17. Mysuru

18. Kolar

19. Mandya

20. Ramnagar

21. Tumakuru

22. Dharwad

23. Davanagere

24. Vijayapura

25. Koppala

26. Raichur

27. Chitradurga

28. Yadagiri

29. Belagavi

30. Kalaburagi

31. Bidar

32. Chikkodi

Toppers list

Science Department

First place: Muthoot, College: VVS Sardar Patel PU College, Basaveshwara Nagar, Bangalore,

Score: 597 (600)

Second place: Mohan SL, College: Masters PU College, Hoysalagar, Beeranahalli, Hassan

Score: 595 (600)

Third Place: Ankita P, College: Govinda Dasa PU College, Surathkal, Mangalore

Score: 595 (600)

Commerce Department

First place: Varsini M Bhat, College: Vidya PU College, Malleswaram, Bangalore

Score: 595 (600)

Second place: Amrita SR, College ASC PU College, Rajaji Nagar, Bangalore

Score: 595 (600)

Third place: Preeta R, College: Mount Carmel College, Vasant Nagar, Bangalore

Score: 594 (600)

Arts Department

First place: Swati S, College: PU College, Kotturu (Review District), Bellary

Score: 595 (600)

Second place: Ramesh SV, College: PU College, Kottur (Koodligi Taluk), Bellary

Score: 593 (600)

Third place: Goravar Kavayangali, College : PU College, Kottur (Koodligi Taluk), Bellary

Score : 588 (600)

"Dakshina Kannada has topped with the highest percentage. In Udupi 91.49 of the students have passed and in Kodagu it is 90.67 per cent. Chikodi is at the last place with just 52.20 per cent results," said PU board Director C Shikha.

The pass percentage in science is 67, in commerce it is 63 while in arts only 45 per cent of the students managed to pass the exams.

A total of 68 colleges registered 100 per cent results while 118 colleges saw all their students failing the exam.