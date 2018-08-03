Kiki challenge: Bengaluru Police promises to make you dance behind bars

At a time when the Kiki dance challenge has become the rage the world over, Indians too can't seem to get enough of getting off a moving vehicle and breaking into a dance. While it may make for an entertaining jig, the challenge is increasingly being seen as unsafe and Bengaluru Police has joined others around India in promising stern action against those found indulging in doing the dance on city roads.

Warning stern action, Bengaluru Police has asked people to not indulge in dancing on the roads. "If you dance for #KikiChallenge on the roads, We’re sure of making you dance behind the bars!! Kiki Challenge may get you a KICK OF LAW not KICK OF DANCE," read a tweet from the department.

The cops have said that the dance not only poses a risk to the performer but to people on roads at large. It is also a violation of traffic rules and that it would be seen as an offence punishable by law.

Based on a song sung by Canadian rapper Drake, the challenge requires the performer to jump out of a moving car, make moves while the car is moving and then jump back into the car.

While they do make for viral videos at times, there have also been numerous injuries reported from around the world with people carelessly performing the act. Cops in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Jaipur are only some who have already warned people to not take up the challenge and instead, be safe and let others on the road be safe as well.