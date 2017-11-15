More trouble for Bhansali's Padmavati; protests in Bengaluru, BJP MLA calls for ban

Bengaluru: In more trouble for acclaimed film director Sanja Leela Bhansali, hundreds of right-wing outfit Rajput Karni Sena members on Wednesday launched protests against the controversial film Padmavati and pressed for a ban on it.

According to ANI, carrying the outfit's flag, banners and placards in their hands, the members of the Rajput Karni Sena protested in Bengaluru.

Karnataka: Rajput Karni Sena protests in Bengaluru, demanding ban on the film #Padmavati. pic.twitter.com/kExeUcyAZE — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2017

Meanwhile, an influential local BJP MLA has now threatened to block the release of the controversial movie.

''Will take a decision this afternoon. Our union won't support person who distorts history for publicity of his film, we demand a ban. If Bhansali doesn't agree, our union won't let him shoot any film,'' Ram Kadam, the BJP MLA and head of Film Studio Setting and the Allied Majdoor Union, said.

In view of the controversy surrounding the movie, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had earlier cleared the air over rumoured romantic scene between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji in his magnum opus 'Padmavati', saying there was no such sequence in the film.

In a video, the director said "This movie embroiled into so many controversies because of some rumour. Rumour is this, in the movie a dream scene has been filmed between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji. I have already rejected this claim and also given a written proof of this. I am again reiterating through this video that in our movie there is no such scene between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji, which would hurt the sentiments of anyone."

He further said that his team made the period drama with complete honesty and it is a tribute to Rani Padmavati's courage.

"I have been influenced with Rani Padmavati's story from the very beginning. This film is a tribute to her courage and sacrifice. We have made this film with responsibility and also considered the sentiments and dignity of Rajput community," he said in the video.

Shri Rajput Karni Sena, an organisation of the Rajput community, had issued innumerable threats as it believes that Bhansali filmed a dream sequence between Rani Padmini and Alauddin Khilji in Padmavati.

Padmavati is based on the legend of Rani Padmini, a Hindu Rajput queen, mentioned in Padmavat - an Avadhi language epic poem written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi in 1540.

The film stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Rawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji.

The movie is slated to release on December 1. However, it has run into troubled waters over its plot, with some right-wing outfits calling it the wrong portrayal of the Rajput queen.

In January, the members of the Karni Sena had protested and misbehaved with the crew of Padmavati and also thrashed Bhansali.

