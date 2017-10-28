Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Shocking! Hairy spider finds home in this Karnataka woman's ear: Watch

She even dug her finger into her ear canal to see if there was something.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 28, 2017, 17:07 PM IST
Comments |
Bengaluru: A hairy eight-legged spider has been living in the ear of this woman from Karnataka but she learnt ablout that only when she was rushed to the hospital to treat the unberable pain.

Lekshmi L was rushed to a hospital after she complained of a severe headache and discomfort in her ear. She reportedly even dug her finger into her ear canal to see if there was something but couldn’t find.

WATCH the video here:
Viewers discretion is advised

