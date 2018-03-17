SpiceJet plane veers off path, hits runway lights at Bengaluru airport

BENGALURU: A Bengaluru-bound SpiceJet aircraft hit the runway lights after landing at the Kempegowda International Airport. The incident took place on Friday night.

"SpiceJet aircraft SG 1238 from Hyderabad after landing and taxiing damage three runway lights, due to which runway was closed from 10.47 p.m. to 11.28 p.m (on late Friday night)," a Bengaluru International Airport Ltd (BIAL) official said in a statement.

The SpiceJet aircraft SG 1238 was arriving from Hyderabad.

"During the landing roll, the aircraft veered off to the left and was aligned to the central line by the pilot. It taxied normally to the bay.However, four runway lights got damaged. The runway is operational," SpiceJet spokesperson said.

Following the incident, the runway was shut down for nearly 40 minutes. During the course of the runway's closure, at least 10 flights were diverted from the airport.

Among these flights, eight flights were diverted to Chennai and one each to Trichy and Coimbatore.

There were, however, no reported injuries to the passengers or damages to the aircraft. All the passengers and baggage were deplaned in a normal manner, the spokesperson added.

