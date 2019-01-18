10 Year Challenge: Top Bhojpuri actresses share their decade-old pics

New Delhi: The latest fad on social media these days—10 Year Challenge has created a storm online. Be it Instagram, Facebook or Twitter—there is a strong possibility that your timelines have been flooded with 'before' and 'after' pictures of your friends or celebs you follow.

Besides Hollywood and Bollywood celebs, top Bhojpuri actresses too have taken up the challenge and shared their decade-old pictures on social media. Amrapali Dubey and Rani Chatterjee took to Instagram and posted the 'then' and 'now' photos with cute captions.

Check it out:

The 10 Year Challenge, often used with a hashtag as #10YearChallenge is the latest trend on social media where everyone is sharing their decade-old pictures from 2009 with the latest 2019 click.

Several Bollywood celebrities have posted their old and new pictures with beautiful captions. From Bipasha Basu, Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty to Karan Johar, Shruti Haasan, Daisy Shah amongst a bevy of stars have not shied away from sharing their old snaps on the public platform.

Our celebs have no qualms in sharing their old pictures where most of them look visibly different.