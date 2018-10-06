हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Abhinash Shahi

Abhinash Shahi-Sikha Mishra's Bhojpuri film Ishqwale trailer out — Watch

The film is a romantic-actioner and has some high octane action stunts. 

Pic courtesy: Film still

New Delhi: The first official trailer of Bhojpuri film 'Ishqwale' starring Abhinash Shahi, Sameer Khan and Sikha Mishra is finally out. The film has beend directed by Pradeep R. Sharma and produced by Mohammad Sameem. 

Take a look at the trailer here: 

The film is a romantic-actioner and has some high octane action stunts. Lead actor Abhinash is seen performing a lot of action stunts in the trailer. In the meantime, the trailer, within a day of its release, has garnered over 58k views on the YouTube. 

The film has been co-produced by Noor Malik under the banner of M/s Khushbu Films Entertainment. It has been presented by Khushbu Films Entertainment. Munna Dubey is the music director of the film. 

'Ishqwale' features Priyanka Maharaj, Umesh Singh, Anand Mohan,  Gopal Rai, Sunita Singh, Sanjay Verma among others in pivotal roles. 

