mahesh raj pandey

Actor Mahesh Raj Pandey dead

Actor Mahesh Raj Pandey dead
Pic Courtesy: Facebook/Uday Bhagat

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Mahesh Raj Pandey breathed his last on August 22, 2018. The noted actor had worked in more than 200 Hindi and Bhojpuri films. He was mostly seen in supporting roles. 

Bhojpuri film analyst and media personality Uday Bhagat took to his official Facebook account and expressed his grief over the unfortunate news. He even shared a picture of Mahesh Raj Pandey extending his condolences.

Here's his post: 

Social media has been flooded with condolence messages. Bhojpuri megastar and renowned actor Ravi Kishan too mourned Mahesh Raj Pandey's death and commented on Uday Bhagat's post. He wrote: "Om Shanti Naman". 

Not much is known about the cause of his demise. 

More details are awaited. 

 

