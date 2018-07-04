हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aditya Mohan-Shweta Yadav's romance to set the screen on fire

The producer of the film is Dinesh Tiwari and the movie is being helmed by Dhananjay Singh.

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry's talented actor Aditya Mohan, who has also been bestowed upon with the title of Mr. Bihar, will soon be seen romancing actress Shweta Yadav on-screen. The two actors have previously shared screen space in ' Mohabbat ki Saugaat' and their chemistry was much-loved by the audience.

Aditya and Shweta will be seen together again in 'Pariwar Ke Babu' which is being made under the banner of Sanskar Art International. As per reports, the shooting of the film has begun in Lucknow.

As per reports, the director has said that the storyline of the film has been developed keeping the Bhojpuri society in mind. In particular, the story will show romance, which will establish a new definition of love in front of the audience.

Meanwhile, actor Aditya Mohan is quite excited about the film and has been quoted as saying that the story of the film is amazing. The actor has said that he loves the story of the film and is excited about working with his co-star Shweta Yadav. Talking about his co-star, the actor says that she is a very talented actress.

The movie also stars Dinesh Tiwari and Madhu Singh Rajput.

