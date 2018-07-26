हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akanksha Awasthi

After Khesari Lal Yadav, Akanksha Awasthi to do a film with Pawan Singh

After playing the lead in Khesari Lal Yadav starrer Dabangg Sarkar, newcomer Akanksha Awasthi will be next seen alongside popular singer and actor Pawan Singh in Kalicharan.

After Khesari Lal Yadav, Akanksha Awasthi to do a film with Pawan Singh

New Delhi: After playing the lead in Khesari Lal Yadav starrer Dabangg Sarkar, newcomer Akanksha Awasthi will be next seen alongside popular singer and actor Pawan Singh in Kalicharan.

The actress took to her social handle to talk about her film with Pawan Singh. She had said that she will romance lolipop lagelu singer in the movie

Khesari and Akanksha's film is currently the talk of the town.The first look poster and teaser of 'Dabang Sarkar' created quite a stir among fans as Khesari was seen donning a rugged, ruthless avatar. Directed by Yogesh Raj Mishra, Dabang Sarkar will be produced by Deepak Kumar and Rahul Vohra. The film will be co-produced by Tewari. Written by Manoj Panday, the film will have music composed by Dhananjay Mishra.

Khesari Lal Yadav rose to fame in 2012 with Bhojpuri hit film 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. The star was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award on January 4, 2017, for his contribution to Bhojpuri cinema.

Khesari also released a song titled 'Bhatar Aiehe Holi Ke Baad' a few months back and it became viral in no time. The track will give you major feels about Dhak-Dhak girl's hit 90s number.

He bagged the Best Actor trophy at the Bhojpuri Cine Awards 2018 for his performance Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna. 

Akanksha AwasthiKhesari Lal YadavPawan SinghKalicharan

