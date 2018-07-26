हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akanksha Awasthi

After Khesari Lal Yadav, Akansha Awasthi all set to act opposite Pawan Singh

After playing the lead in Khesari Lal Yadav starrer Dabangg Sarkar, newcomer Akanksha Awasthi will be next seen alongside popular singer and actor Pawan Singh in Kalicharan.

New Delhi: After playing the lead in Khesari Lal Yadav starrer Dabangg Sarkar, newcomer Akanksha Awasthi will be next seen alongside popular singer and actor Pawan Singh in 'Kalicharan'. The actress took to her social handle to talk about her film with Pawan Singh.

She had said that she will romance the 'Lolipop Lagelu' singer in the movie.

Khesari and Akanksha's film is currently the talk of the town. The first look poster and teaser of 'Dabang Sarkar' created quite a stir among fans as Khesari was seen donning a rugged, ruthless avatar. Directed by Yogesh Raj Mishra, Dabang Sarkar will be produced by Deepak Kumar and Rahul Vohra. The film will be co-produced by Tewari. The script has been penned down by Manoj Panday whereas the music has been composed by Dhananjay Mishra.

Khesari rose to fame in 2012 with Bhojpuri hit film 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. The star was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award in January last year for his contribution to Bhojpuri cinema. Khesari also released a song titled 'Bhatar Aiehe Holi Ke Baad' a few months back and it became viral in no time. The track gives you major feeling about Dhak-Dhak girl's hit 90s number.

He bagged the Best Actor trophy at the Bhojpuri Cine Awards 2018 for his performance 'Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna'. 

Akanksha AwasthiKhesari Lal YadavPawan SinghKalicharan

