Akshara Singh

Akshara Singh birthday special: Check out her best Bhojpuri songs

Pic courtesy: @singhakshara (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bhojpuri beauty Akshara Singh has turned a year older. The pretty actress, who is one of the most popular stars in the Bhojpuri film industry, came up with her first solo Kanvar song this year. Its been an exciting year for her and here's wishing her for all her future projects.

On the occasion of her birthday, her friend and colleague Amrapali Dubey took to Instagram to wish her.

She wrote: "Happy birthday baby may you always be blessed with the best  @singhakshara (sic)."

 

Happy birthday baby may you always be blessed with the best @singhakshara

A post shared by Aamrapali (@aamrapali1101) on

The best way to celebrate Akshara's birthday is by taking a lot at some of her best songs.

 

Here we go:

The actress-singer, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now.

Akshara's latest release Maa Tujhe Salaam has got the biggest opening. The film stars Power Star Pawan Singh in the lead role and Madhu Sharma.

Akshara and Power Star Pawan Singh's on-screen chemistry set the screen ablaze every time the two teamed up for a film. The duo has delivered several blockbuster films together.

She is now looking forward to her films Sujangarh and Raja Rajkumar with Ritesh Pandey. 

Here's wishing the birthday girl much love and warmth on her special day.

