Akshara Singh

Akshara Singh gets Dada Saheb Phalke Award, shares heartwarming message—Pics

Akshara Singh was recently honoured with the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the most talented actresses of Bhojpuri film industry, Akshara Singh was recently honoured with the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award. The actress took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from the event and wrote a heartwarming message thanking her parents as well as supporters.

Akshara wrote, “And this dada saheb phalke award goes to my papa mumma who struggled alot to make me what I am today and my favourite fans my well wishers my friends who all supported me Thankyou so much these words aren't enough to thankyou”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshara Singh (@singhakshara) on

Akshara, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. The actress's latest release Maa Tujhe Salaam got a bumper opening at box office. The film stars Power Star Pawan Singh in the lead role and Madhu Sharma.

The gorgeous star is an active social media user and keeps her fans updated by regularly sharing details from her life. Akshara is known for her singing prowess and has even lent her voice to a Hindi song titled 'Jis Pagle Ko Dil Se Chaha'. The song, 'Jis Pagle Ko Dil Se Chaha' is a sad number from the album with the same name. The audio of song was released on YouTube in May and had been declared a hit. 

