Bhojpuri beauty Akshara Singh is a rage on social media. Her pictures and videos go viral minutes after she shares them on social media. Recently, the actress shared a pic in a blingy outfit and the pic will blow your mind.

Akshara Singh glitters in gold in this picture-See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri beauty Akshara Singh is a rage on social media. Her pictures and videos go viral minutes after she shares them on social media. Recently, the actress shared a pic in a blingy outfit and the pic will blow your mind.

Sharing the picture she wrote, "Create your own visual style....let it be unique for yourself and yet identifiable for others."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Akshara Singh (@singhakshara) on

The actress-singer, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now

Akshara's latest release Maa Tujhe Salaam has got the biggest opening. The film stars Power Star Pawan Singh in the lead role and Madhu Sharma.

She is now looking forward to her films Sujangarh and Raja Rajkumar with singer-turned-actor Ritesh Pandey.
  

