हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshara Singh

Akshara Singh grooves to 'Chadti Jawani Meri' song, shares video on Instagram—Watch

Besides films, Akshara's singing is another talent that the actress is blessed with.

Akshara Singh grooves to &#039;Chadti Jawani Meri&#039; song, shares video on Instagram—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Akshara Singh enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Her fans love to follow her on Instagram and Facebook checking all her latest updates. The actress who is a big name in Bhojpuri film industry recently shared a fun video on her Instagram account.

Akshara grooved to the song 'Chadti Jawani Meri' and performed with brillaint expressions. Check her caption: “Hehehe just play have fun enjoyyyyyyyy

#happiness #positivityaround #lovemyself #lovelife #loveyouall #spreadthelove”

Besides films, Akshara's singing is another talent that the actress is blessed with. She has recently released her 'Kanwar' songs and people have loved it. Her album 'Bhag Jaib Sasura Se' has garnered 992,790 views on YouTube so far.

Akshara Singh started off her career with TV serials before venturing into Bhojpuri films. She has starred in almost 50 movies as of now. Her on-screen pairing with superstar Pawan Singh is loved by the audiences. They will be seen in 'Mental Raja' together.

 

Tags:
Akshara Singhbhojpuri actressBhojpuri cinemaAkshara Singh videos

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close