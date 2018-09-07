Akshara Singh hails SC verdict on decriminalising homosexuality—See post

New Delhi: After the Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised part of the 158-year-old colonial law under Section 377 of the IPC which criminalises consensual unnatural sex, social media was covered in rainbow colours, hailing the judgement.

Several Bollywood celebrities backed the landmark judgement. Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh also took to her Instagram and shared a rainbow heart. She wrote: “सिर्फ़ एहसास है ये रूह से महसूस करो

प्यार को प्यार ही रहने दो कोई नाम न दो

A huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights”

According to PTI, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra termed the part of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code which criminalises unnatural sex as irrational, indefensible and manifestly arbitrary.

The bench, which also comprised Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, struck down Section 377 as being violative of right to equality. The top court, in four separate but concurring judgements, set aside its own verdict in the Suresh Kaushal case.

(With PTI inputs)