Akshara Singh

Akshara Singh is Bhojpuri film industry's bewitching beauty - Pic proofs

Pic courtesy: @singhakshara (Instagram)

Mumbai: Actress-singer Akshara Singh is a mesmerising beauty. The Bhojpuri diva, who has acted in a number of films, has a huge fan following.  Her irresistible charm and captivating good looks make her one of Bhojpuri cinema's most popular actresses.

We came across a few photographs of Akshara on Instagram and they prove that she is a bewitching beauty.

Check out her pics here:

 

 

#dubbing #maa #tujhe #salaam # #work #work #work #spreadthelove

A post shared by Akshara Singh (@singhakshara) on

 

 

 

Akshara, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now.

Her chemistry with superstar Pawan Singh is loved by the audience and her pairing with him has delivered a number of super-hits.

She is a very dear friend of her contemporary Amrapali Dubey. The two recently featured in a song titled Saheli Ke Holi, a fun-filled number that showcases the typical characteristics of married women.

