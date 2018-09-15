Akshara Singh is like a breath of fresh air in latest Instagram post

Mumbai: Akshara Singh is one of the prettiest actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. The talented diva is also a melodious singer. The beauty took to her Instagram page Saturday morning to share a new photograph in which she is like a breath of fresh air.

She posted a picture that shows her wearing a long off-white gown with floral prints and a slit.

Her post read: "Life is getting up an hour early to live an hour more

#goodmorning #sunrise #happiness #lovelife #lovemyself #loveyouall #positivityaround #spreadthelove (sic)."

The actress-singer, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now.

Akshara's latest release Maa Tujhe Salaam has got the biggest opening. The film stars Power Star Pawan Singh in the lead role and Madhu Sharma.

Akshara and Power Star Pawan Singh's on-screen chemistry set the screen ablaze every time the two teamed up for a film. The duo has delivered several blockbuster films together.

Maa Tujhe Salaam, which is slated to release this week may be her last film with Pawan Singh.

Rumour mills were once rife that Akshara and Pawan were dating each other but the latter surprised everyone by getting married to Jyoti Singh in March this year.

However, Akshara has maintained a dignified silence. She is looking forward to her films Sujangarh and Raja Rajkumar with Ritesh Pandey.