Akshara Singh looks like a princess in white-See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri industry's beauty queen Akshara Singh has a huge fan base on social media. The actress keeps treating her fans with beautiful pictures from her personal and professional lives. Recently, the actress shared a picture of herself in pristine white and needless to say Akshara looks like a princess in white.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Akshara wrote, "For the love of white

#happiness #positivityaround #lovemyself #lovelife #loveyouall #spreadthelove."

On the work front, Akshara's latest release Maa Tujhe Salaam has got the biggest opening. The film stars Power Star Pawan Singh in the lead role and Madhu Sharma.

Akshara and Power Star Pawan Singh's on-screen chemistry set the screen ablaze every time the two teamed up for a film. The duo has delivered several blockbuster films together.

Maa Tujhe Salaam, which is slated to release this week may be her last film with Pawan Singh.

Rumour mills were once rife that Akshara and Pawan were dating each other but the latter surprised everyone by getting married to Jyoti Singh in March this year.

However, Akshara has maintained a dignified silence. She is looking forward to her films Sujangarh and Raja Rajkumar with Ritesh Pandey.

Recently, Akshara unveiled her first solo Kanvar song Bhag Jaib Sasura Se. She also teamed up with Ritesh Pandey for a Kanvar song.

The actress-singer, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now.