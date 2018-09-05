हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshara Singh looks ravishing in black in latest Instagram post—See pics

Akshara, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Akshara Singh is one of the most sought-after actresses of Bhojpuri Film Industry. The gorgeous star is an active social media user and keeps her fans updated by regularly sharing details from her life. Akshara is known for her singing prowess and has even lent her voice to a Hindi song titled 'Jis Pagle Ko Dil Se Chaha'. The song, 'Jis Pagle Ko Dil Se Chaha' is a sad number from the album with the same name. The audio of song was released on YouTube in May and had been declared a hit. The Bhojpuri beauty is currently in Singapore and seems to be having the time of her life!

On Wednesday morning, Akshara took to Instagram and shared a few pictures in which she looks absolutely ravishing.

Check them out here:

 

A post shared by Akshara Singh (@singhakshara) on

Akshara, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now. On the work front, Akshara's latest release Maa Tujhe Salaam has got the biggest opening. The film stars Power Star Pawan Singh in the lead role and Madhu Sharma.

Her chemistry with Pawan Singh is loved by the audience and her pairing with him has delivered a number of super-hits.

She is a very dear friend of her contemporary Amrapali Dubey. The two featured in a song titled Saheli Ke Holi, a fun-filled number that showcases the typical characteristics of married women.

