Akshara Singh mourns Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death, shares an incredible poem in former PM's voice—Watch

New Delhi: The world is mourning Indian stalwart politician and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death. The statesman left for his heavenly abode on August 16, 2018. The stalwart politician breathed his last at 5.05 pm. He was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi for past 9 weeks. It was in the last 36 hours that his health deteriorated.

The nation mourns this immense loss and condolence messages have flooded the social media. World leaders, Bollywood celebrities and other dignitaries have expressed their grief over his demise.

Top Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh also took to her Instagram account and shared a video where Atal ji's incredible voice can be heard. It's a small clip from the poem he is reciting.

Several politicians and dignitaries have expressed grief and extended their condolences to the family and friends. Vajpayee was the 10th prime minister of India and will be cremated with full state honour. The mortal remains of the former prime minister were taken to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters and the funeral procession will take place at Smriti Sthal at 1.30 pm.

He led the National Democratic Alliance government from 1998 to 2004 and was the first-ever member of the BJP to become India's Prime Minister.

Vajpayee's last rites will be performed at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, New Delhi at 4 pm on Friday.

May his soul rest in peace!