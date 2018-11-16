हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshara Singh promotes Amrapali Dubey's Nirahua Hindustani 3 in the cutest way possible

Akshara Singh promotes Amrapali Dubey&#039;s Nirahua Hindustani 3 in the cutest way possible
Pic courtesy: @singhakshara (Instagram)

Mumbai: In real life, Akshara Singh is a very dear friend of her on-screen rival and contemporary Amrapali Dubey. The pretty actress took to her Instagram page to share photographs and a video urging fans to watch the latter's recently released film Nirahua Hindustani 3.

Akshara, taking to Instagram posted: "Pls pls go n watch my friends film NH3 in your nearest cinema theatres and give your blessings to them..they deserve it 
You guys will rock All the very best to @dineshlalyadav @aamrapali1101 @shubhi_sharma_official @manjulthakurthakur @pravesh_lal and the entire team of this film
#pagalpanti #happiness #positivevibesonly #loveyouall #lovemyself #spreadthelove (sic)."

Take a look at her post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshara Singh (@singhakshara) on

Akshara and Amrapali keep giving friendship goals. Their Instagram posts are a treat to watch.

Directed by Manjul Thakur, Nirahua Hindustani 3 is the first Bhojpuri film series to have a third instalment.

The series began with Nirahua Hindustani on June 26, 2014. This film marked the debut of Amrapali in Bhojpuri film industry. The second instalment  - Nirahua Hindustani 2 released on May 12, 2017. The film has garnered over 105,076,900 views on YouTube since then. The first instalment - Nirahua Hindustani - has garnered over 69 million views since March 11, 2015.

Nirahua Hindustani 3 produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav under the banner of Nirahua Entertainment Pvt Ltd also stars Sanjay Pandey, Kiran Yadav, Samarth Chaturvedi and Ashish Shendre in supporting roles.

