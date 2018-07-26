Akshara Singh reacts to rumoured link-up with Ritesh Pandey- Watch

Mumbai: Akshara Singh and Ritesh Pandey are all set to make a splash in not one but two Bhojpuri films. Sujangarh and Raja Rajkumar are slated to release soon. A few days ago, a still from the film which shows Akshara planting a kiss on Ritesh's cheek had gone viral. And these made rumour mills believe that the two actors are in a relationship.

But is Akshara dating Ritesh? In an exclusive interview with Lehren Bhojpuri, Akshara reacted to the rumoured link-up story.

Watch the video embedded below to know what Akshara said when she was asked about the kissing photo.

Akshara said that she doesn't bother about rumours and sarcastically said that it is important to be discussed. Ritesh too reacted to the rumours and said that it was a part of the script and nothing beyond that.

Akshara had visited his home in Varanasi and had even met his mother. When Ritesh was quizzed about it, he said that it was his mother who wanted to meet her and since they were shooting in Varanasi, he asked her to pay a visit to his home.

Both Akshara and Ritesh have come up with a Kanvar song titled Dhatura Ke Hoke Pagal Banave from the album Bol Bam Dj ahead of the month of Shravan.

Here's sending best wishes to Akshara and Ritesh for their films and the Kanvar song.