Akshara Singh

Akshara Singh responds to fans' questions on Pawan Singh

Pic courtesy: @singhakshara (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh posted answers to questions asked by her followers on her Instagram page. She responded to questions by answering them via Insta stories. However, most of the questions answered by her were on Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh.

Akshara, who has shared screen space with Pawan in a number of films, may not work with him in future. Ma Tujhe Salaam may be her last film with Pawan Singh. 

Here's what she said while responding to one of her fan's question.

Fans are so much much in awe of Akshara and Pawan's on-screen chemistry that they want to see them again in a film. Akshara acknowledged her fans' messages appreciating her chemistry with Pawan Singh. She even thanked them. But she chose not to respond or react to some questions.

Check out her replies:

 

Akshara and Pawan's on-screen chemistry set the screen screen ablaze every time the two teamed up for a film. The duo has delivered several blockbuster films together.

Rumour mills were once rife that Akshara and Pawan were dating each other but the latter surprised everyone by getting married to Jyoti Singh in March this year.

Akshara has maintained dignified silence and seems to have moved on.

The actress-singer, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now.

