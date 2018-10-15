Akshara Singh seeks divine blessings at Chinnamasta Temple during Navratri—See pics

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh is a devout god believer. In fact, the actress, who is also into singing has cut out several albums and single songs on Kanwar and Navratri respectively. Recently, the avid social media user took to Instagram and shared some pictures with fans.

Akshara visited Chinnamasta Temple in Jharkhand and sought divine blessings of Rajrappa Devi. She wrote in the caption: “सारी दुनिया का हाँथ मेरे सर से हटे

माँ आँचल तू अपना हटाना ना

गिर पर्वत से बच जाउंगी मैं अपने नज़र से गिराना ना

रजरप्पा माँ के दरपे....

माता रानी का दिन माता रानी का समय"

The nine-day long festival of Navratri began on Octo 10 and will last till 18th of this month with Vijayadashami falling on the 19th. The much-loved festival of Navratri and Durga Puja marks the victory of good over evil.

Chinnamasta Temple attracts devotees in huge numbers every year from across the nation. The main deity Goddess Chinnamasta, also known as Chinnamastika stands on the body of Kamdev and Rati inside the lotus bed.

The temple is famous for his Tantrik style of architectural design. There are as many as 10 other temples of various gods inside the Chinnamasta Temple premises besides the main deity of Goddess Chinnamastika.

Here's wishing our readers a Happy Navratri and Shubho Durga Pujo!