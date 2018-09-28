हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshara Singh

Akshara Singh shares a throwback video and it has got a dreamy feel to it—Watch

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after actresses in Bhojpuri film industry, Akshara Singh keeps her Instagram family happy with regular posts. She is an avid user of the medium and often shares videos and pictures.

Recently, she shared a throwback video on her Instagram handle which was taken at Singapore. She wrote: “aayega pal ye phir kaha #singapore #memories #happiness #lovelife #onelife #lovemyself #loveyouall #lovelife #positivityaround #spreadthelove.”

The Bollywood song will take you on a dreamy trip.

Besides films, Akshara's singing is another talent that the actress is blessed with. She has recently released her 'Kanwar' songs and people have loved it. Her album 'Bhag Jaib Sasura Se' has garnered 992,790 views on YouTube so far.

Akshara Singh started off her career with TV serials before venturing into Bhojpuri films. She has starred in almost 50 movies as of now. Her on-screen pairing with superstar Pawan Singh is loved by the audiences. They will be seen in 'Mental Raja' together. 

 

