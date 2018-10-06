Akshara Singh sings new Devi geet 'Aapan Talwar De Da' ahead of Navratri festival—Watch

New Delhi: The auspicious festival of Navratri is knocking on the door and the festive fervour can be felt in the air already. The preps have begun as the Mata devotees are gearing up to celebrate the 9-day long festival with much happiness and gusto.

Several artistes cut out their albums and croon Bhakti geets (songs) dedicated to the Goddess. Top Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh is also blessed as a singer and after bringing out hit song albums on Kanwar festival dedicated to Lord Shiva, Akshara has released a new album on Devi.

She took to her Instagram and shared the pictures and song link.

Watch it here:

The song titled 'Aapan Talwar De Da' has been released from the album 'Ambey Maharani Ki Jai Ho'. Only the audio version of the song has been released as of now.

It has been sung by Akshara Singh and brings out in the lyrics on how women face hardships in today's times. There is a mention to Nirbhaya and how females are subjected to harassment. The lyrics are penned by Manoj Matlabi and the music is directed by Ghunghroo Ji. Wave Music has uploaded the song on YouTube.

Navratri will begin from October 10, 2018. Goddess Durga and her nine forms are worshipped by the devotees during the 9-day long festival, after which on the tenth day—Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra is celebrated. This year it falls on October 19.

The victory of good over evil is celebrated during Navratri and there are various ways of performing the puja of the Mata Rani. For Bengalis across the globe, the Durga Puja is celebrated with much gaiety and fervour as it is their major festival.

Here's wishing our readers a happy Navratri and a happy Durga Puja!