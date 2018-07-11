हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshara Singh

Akshara Singh unveils her first solo Kanvar song Bhag Jaib Sasura Se - Watch

Akshara, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials.   

Pic courtesy: @singhakshara (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bhojpuri beauty Akshara Singh unveiled her first solo Kanvar song on YouTube on Tuesday. Titled Bhag Jaib Sasura Se, the song from the Har Har Bam Bam album is penned and composed by Manoj Matalbi and Ghunghuru Ji.

Check out the song published on YouTube by Waves Music below:

Akshara, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now.

The talented actress is also a fabulous singer. She keeps impressing her fans by posting videos that showcase her singing prowess.

Kanvar bhajans are extremely popular during the month of Shravan in the Hindu Calendar. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the month of Shravan witnesses an ocean of devotees at various temples to offer their prayers to Bholenath.

Devotees also take part in Kanwar Yatra during this period to express their devotion by carrying sacred water in pitchers that are tied to a bamboo pole. This pole is carried on the shoulder by devotees who balances the pole on his shoulder without letting the pitchers on either side move from its position.

