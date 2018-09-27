हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshara Singh

Akshara Singh's 'Ankhiye Se Goli Mara' crosses 5 million views in a week—Watch

The actress took to Instagram to thank her fans for the love that they have shown to her.

Akshara Singh&#039;s &#039;Ankhiye Se Goli Mara&#039; crosses 5 million views in a week—Watch
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: One of the most talented and beautiful actresses of Bhojpuri Film Industry Akshara Singh is known for her singing prowess. The actress has time and again lent her voice to songs that went on to become super-hits. Akshara's latest song titled 'Ankhiye Se Goli Marab' released on September 15 and has garnered more than 5 million views already!

Check out the song here:

The actress took to Instagram to thank her fans for the love that they have shown to the song. Akshara has an ocean of fans who are always there to support her. The actress is one of the most popular actresses of the Bhojpuri industry.

Thanking her fans on Instagram, the pretty actress wrote, “Wow this is unbelievable Thankyou Thankyou Thankyou For the love and support Love you all”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshara Singh (@singhakshara) on

Akshara, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. The actress's latest release Maa Tujhe Salaam got a bumper opening at box office. The film stars Power Star Pawan Singh in the lead role and Madhu Sharma.

Her chemistry with Pawan Singh is loved by the audience and her pairing with him has delivered a number of super-hits.

She is a very dear friend of her contemporary Amrapali Dubey. The two featured in a song titled Saheli Ke Holi, a fun-filled number that showcases the typical characteristics of married women.

Akshara SinghAnkhiye Se Goli MaraPawan Singh

