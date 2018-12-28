Akshara Singh's birthday wish for her father will melt your heart-See pic

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshara Singh

Akshara Singh&#039;s birthday wish for her father will melt your heart-See pic

New Delhi: One of the most beautiful actresses in the Bhojpuri industry Akshara Singh is a rage on social media. Her pictures go viral seconds after they are shared on social media. The talented actress keeps treating her fans with glimpses from her personal and professional lives. Recently, the actress took to social media to post a heartfelt birthday wish for her father along with an adorable throwback picture.

Akshara took to Instagram and wrote, "Happiest birthday to my world my papa
Who wants to catch you before you fall but instead picks you up,brushes you up and lets you try again
Who wants to keep you away from making mistakes but instead lets you find your own way,even though his heart break in silence when you get hurt
Who hold you when you cry scolds you when you break the rules,shines with a pride when you succeed and has faith in you even when you fail...:)."
 

The actress-singer, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now

Akshara's latest release Maa Tujhe Salaam has got the biggest opening. The film stars Power Star Pawan Singh in the lead role and Madhu Sharma.

She is now looking forward to her films Sujangarh and Raja Rajkumar with singer-turned-actor Ritesh Pandey.
  

