Akshara Singh's 'Collagiya Balamua' song goes viral—Watch

The lyrics are written by Manoj Matalbi and Ghunghru Ji is the music director.

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry's one of the most popular actresses Akshara Singh is also a terrific singer. The actress has released her new song and in no time it has gone viral online and is on the verge of becoming a big hit.

This is Akshara's first song of this year and it has been released by Wave Music. The music video was uploaded on YouTube on January 9, 2019, and it has already garnered 343,178 views so far. The song is part of the album by the same name 'Collagiya Balamua'.

Watch the song here:

Akshara Singh started off her career with TV serials before venturing into Bhojpuri films. She has starred in almost 50 movies as of now. Her on-screen pairing with superstar Pawan Singh is loved by the audiences. They will be seen in 'Mental Raja' together.

Akshara's singing talent has been appreciated by the audiences. She released several 'Kanwar' and 'Navratri' bhajans last year around the festivals. 

