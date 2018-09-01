Akshara Singh's has a secret message for someone special-See her post

New Delhi: One of the most beautiful actresses of the Bhojpuri industry, Akshara Singh celebrated her birthday on Thursday, The who's who of the Bhojpuri industry wished the pretty actress on her birthday. Akshara on Friday posted a picture along with a secret message.

Here's what it said.

" If you love me I am in your heart

If you hate me I am in your head

Both the ways I am there

I am everywhere

What say?? "

On the work front, Akshara's latest release Maa Tujhe Salaam has got the biggest opening. The film stars Power Star Pawan Singh in the lead role and Madhu Sharma.

Akshara and Power Star Pawan Singh's on-screen chemistry set the screen ablaze every time the two teamed up for a film. The duo has delivered several blockbuster films together.

Maa Tujhe Salaam, which is slated to release this week may be her last film with Pawan Singh.

Rumour mills were once rife that Akshara and Pawan were dating each other but the latter surprised everyone by getting married to Jyoti Singh in March this year.

However, Akshara has maintained a dignified silence. She is looking forward to her films Sujangarh and Raja Rajkumar with Ritesh Pandey.

Recently, Akshara unveiled her first solo Kanvar song Bhag Jaib Sasura Se. She also teamed up with Ritesh Pandey for a Kanvar song.

The actress-singer, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now.