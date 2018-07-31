हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshara Singh

Akshara Singh's Kanvar song Bhag Jaib Sasura Se garners over 15 Lakh views in 24 hours - Watch

The Bhojpuri song Bhag Jaib Sasura Se is Akshara's first solo Kanvar bhajan.

Mumbai: The video of Akshara Singh's Kanvar song Bhag Jaib Sasura Se garnered over 15 Lakh views on YouTube within 24 hours. The song which was published on Jul 29, 2018, has over 18 Lakh views now.

The audio version of the same song was unveiled in the second week of July.

The Bhojpuri song Bhag Jaib Sasura Se is Akshara's first solo Kanvar bhajan.

The song from the Har Har Bam Bam album is penned and composed by Manoj Matalbi and Ghunghuru Ji.

Chech out the video here:

Kanvar bhajans are extremely popular during the month of Shravan in the Hindu Calendar. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the month of Shravan witnesses an ocean of devotees at various temples.

Devotees also take part in Kanwar Yatra during this period to express their devotion by carrying sacred water in pitchers that are tied to a bamboo pole. This pole is carried on the shoulder by devotees.

Akshara, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now.

