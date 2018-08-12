हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshara Singh

Akshara Singh's Kanvar song 'Bhag Jaib Sasura Se' garners over 50 Lakh views—Watch

The Bhojpuri song Bhag Jaib Sasura Se is Akshara's first solo Kanvar bhajan.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri cinema's nightingale, Akshara Singh is the ruler of many hearts. The pretty actress is known for her melodious voice and record breaking songs. Akshara is one of the most sought-after actresses of Bhojpuri Film Industry and has a massive fan-following. Recently, she even got the precious blue tick on Instagram which shows how much she is adored by her fans. Akshara's Kanvar song 'Bhag Jaib Sasura Se' has garnered over 50 Lakh views on YouTube within 12 days. The song was published on Jul 29, 2018.

Thanking her fans for their unconditional love, Akshara wrote on Instagram, “This is unbelievable No words...I just wanna say thank you and love you”

 

The Bhojpuri song Bhag Jaib Sasura Se is Akshara's first solo Kanvar bhajan.

Check out the video here:
 

Kanvar bhajans are extremely popular during the month of Shravan in the Hindu Calendar. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the month of Shravan witnesses an ocean of devotees at various temples.

Devotees also take part in Kanwar Yatra during this period to express their devotion by carrying sacred water in pitchers that are tied to a bamboo pole. This pole is carried on the shoulder by devotees.

Akshara, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now.

