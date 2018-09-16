हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshara Singh

Akshara Singh's latest pic in a white floral dress will make you fall in love with her

Akshara is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now.

Akshara Singh&#039;s latest pic in a white floral dress will make you fall in love with her
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Akshara Singh is one of the most beautiful actresses of the Bhojpuri Film Industry. Also known as the 'melody queen', the gorgeous actress is a fantastic singer as well. She is an avid social media user and often treats her fans with alluring, captivating pictures. The stunning woman took to Instagram to share yet another pic in a white floral dress and it will make you fall in love with her!

Check out the pic here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshara Singh (@singhakshara) on

The actress-singer, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now.

Akshara's latest release Maa Tujhe Salaam has got the biggest opening. The film stars Power Star Pawan Singh in the lead role and Madhu Sharma.

Akshara and Power Star Pawan Singh's on-screen chemistry set the screen ablaze every time the two teamed up for a film. The duo has delivered several blockbuster films together.

Maa Tujhe Salaam, which is slated to release this week may be her last film with Pawan Singh. 

Rumour mills were once rife that Akshara and Pawan were dating each other but the latter surprised everyone by getting married to Jyoti Singh in March this year.

However, Akshara has maintained a dignified silence. She is looking forward to her films 'Sujangarh' and 'Raja Rajkumar' with Ritesh Pandey.

Tags:
Akshara SinghPawan SinghAkshara Singh pics

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close