Akshara Singh's latest pic with Ravi Kishan is breaking the internet-See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri industry's beauty queen Akshara Singh enjoys a huge fan following on social media. The actress keeps treating her fans with pictures from her personal and professional life. She recently shared a beautiful picture with Ravi Kishan which is breaking the internet.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Saregama pa little champs

So happy sharing the stage with the rockstar @ravikishann

Dress by : beautiful @meraki_by_nikki.s."

The actress-singer, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now.

Akshara's latest release Maa Tujhe Salaam has got the biggest opening. The film stars Power Star Pawan Singh in the lead role and Madhu Sharma.

She is now looking forward to her films Sujangarh and Raja Rajkumar with singer-turned-actor Ritesh Pandey.