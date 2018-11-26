Akshara Singh's looks beautiful in her latest Instagram picture-See pic

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhojpuri queen Akshara Singh is a popular figure on Instagram. The actress enjoys a huge fan base in Bihar and various parts of India. Akshara keeps treating her fans with pictures from her personal and professional life. Her recent Instagram update will warm your heart.

Akshara Singh&#039;s looks beautiful in her latest Instagram picture-See pic

Sharing a beautiful selfie, she wrote, "Softness is not weakness it takes courage to stay delicate

Sharing a beautiful selfie, she wrote, "Softness is not weakness it takes courage to stay delicate
#happiness #lovemyself #loveyouall#positivevibesonly #positivityaround #spreadthelove."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

The actress-singer, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now.

Akshara's latest release Maa Tujhe Salaam has got the biggest opening. The film stars Power Star Pawan Singh in the lead role and Madhu Sharma.

She is now looking forward to her films Sujangarh and Raja Rajkumar with singer-turned-actor Ritesh Pandey.

