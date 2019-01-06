हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshara Singh's monochrome picture is unmissable-Check it out

One of the most sought-after actresses in the Bhojpuri industry, Akshara Singh has a huge fan base on social media. Her posts go viral minutes after they are shared on social media. The actress recently took to share a black and white selfie of herself and it will surely blow your mind.

Akshara Singh&#039;s monochrome picture is unmissable-Check it out

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after actresses in the Bhojpuri industry, Akshara Singh has a huge fan base on social media. Her posts go viral minutes after they are shared on social media. The actress recently took to share a black and white selfie of herself and it will surely blow your mind.

Check out her picture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Akshara Singh (@singhakshara) on

The actress-singer, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now

Akshara's latest release Maa Tujhe Salaam has got the biggest opening. The film stars Power Star Pawan Singh in the lead role and Madhu Sharma.

She is now looking forward to her films Sujangarh and Raja Rajkumar with singer-turned-actor Ritesh Pandey.
   

