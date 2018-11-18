हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshara Singh

Akshara Singh's new romantic song Nindiya Kahe Na Aawela will soothe your soul

The song from the album titled Nindiya Kahe Na Aawela.  

Akshara Singh&#039;s new romantic song Nindiya Kahe Na Aawela will soothe your soul
Pic courtesy: @singhakshara (Instagram)

Mumbai: A brand new song sung by Akshara Singh is out on YouTube. The romantic track penned and composed by Manoj Matalabi and Ghunghru Ji respectively will soothe your soul.

The song from the album titled Nindiya Kahe Na Aawela.

Take a look at the song here:

The Bhojpuri beauty had recently unveiled her Chhath special song titled Sasu Ji Nache Angana from the album Daya Dinanath Ke.

The actress-singer, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now.

Akshara's latest release Maa Tujhe Salaam has got the biggest opening. The film stars Power Star Pawan Singh in the lead role and Madhu Sharma.

She is now looking forward to her films Sujangarh and Raja Rajkumar with singer-turned-actor Ritesh Pandey.

Tags:
Akshara SinghAkshara Singh songsAkshara Singh filmsBhojpuri songs 2018Bhojpuri films 2018

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close