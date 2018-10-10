हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshara Singh's pics with her newborn nephew is the cutest thing you will see today

The Bhojpuri diva took to her Instagram page to share adorable pics of the baby in her arms.  

Akshara Singh&#039;s pics with her newborn nephew is the cutest thing you will see today
Pic courtesy: @singhakshara (Instagram)

Mumbai: Akshara Singh is feeling blissful and she has all the reasons to feel so. The pretty actress has become Maasi and is elated to hold her newborn nephew in her arms.

The Bhojpuri diva took to her Instagram page to share adorable pics of the baby in her arms.

She wrote: "He is so delicate like a soft toy holding him for the first time and at this moment I didn’t knew that being MAASI is out of the world 
#love #kids #cutoo #happiness #loveyouall #lovemyself #lovelife #positivityaround #spreadthelove (sic)."

The actress-singer, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now.

Akshara's latest release Maa Tujhe Salaam has got the biggest opening. The film stars Power Star Pawan Singh in the lead role and Madhu Sharma.

Akshara and Power Star Pawan Singh's on-screen chemistry set the screen ablaze every time the two teamed up for a film. The duo has delivered several blockbuster films together.

She is now looking forward to her films Sujangarh and Raja Rajkumar with singer-turned-actor Ritesh Pandey.

Tags:
Akshara SinghAkshara Singh picsAkshara Singh InstagramAkshara Singh moviesBhojpuri films

