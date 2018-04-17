Amrapali Dubey, Akshara Singh, Nirahua and Pawan Singh's Saheli Ke Holi is too much fun

Mumbai: We have seen Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey's magical chemistry in songs Holi Mein GST Jor Ke and Puranki Biwi Band Kar Da Modi Ji.

And here's a song that will showcase their chemistry in a very cute way. In a song titled Saheli Ke Holi which also features Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh, the funny yet typical characteristics of married Indian women have been showcased.

In the song, both Akshara heaps praise on her husband played by Pawan Singh while Amrapali goes gaga over her significant other essayed by Nirahua.

The two women almost end up fighting with each other in a bid to prove that their husband is better.

In the end, the two men, who seem to completely disinterested in the women's fight, hug each other and run away from the spot leaving the two women puzzled.

Sung by Akshara and Amrapali, the song has been penned by Manoj Matalbi and composed by Chhote Baba (Basahi).