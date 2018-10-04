Amrapali Dubey-Akshara Singh's hilarious video jamming is unmissable—Watch

New Delhi: Two of the top most actresses in Bhojpuri cinema, Amrapali Dubey and Akshara Singh share a great vibe off-screen as well. The two leading ladies are best of friends and often hang out together. Both Amrapali and Akshara are avid social media users as well.

Akshara shared a post where a hilarious video jamming can be seen between the two. By the way, don't forget to check out the funny expressions of both these actresses.

Amrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav with the first installment of 'Nirahua Hindustani'. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan' among few.

Akshara Singh too started off her career with TV serials before venturing into Bhojpuri films. She has starred in almost 50 movies as of now. Her on-screen pairing with superstar Pawan Singh is loved by the audiences. They will be seen in 'Mental Raja' together.

Besides films, Akshara's singing is another talent that the actress is blessed with. She has recently released her 'Kanwar' songs and people have loved it. Her album 'Bhag Jaib Sasura Se' is a huge hit on YouTube.