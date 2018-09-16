Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav are winning hearts in this latest pic

New Delhi: Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav are two of the most sought-after actors of the Bhojpuri film industry. Their on-screen chemistry excites the fans and the duo share a warm bond off-screen as well. Amrapali is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated with the latest details of her life. The actress recently shared a picture with co-star Dinesh and it is winning hearts already!

Check out the pic:

Fans have already started flooding the comments section!

Nirahua and Amrapali's 'Nirahua Hindustani 2' set the internet on fire. The film garnered over 87 million views on YouTube and is going strong. It is the first Bhojpuri film to have garnered such a mammoth viewership.

The duo's 2015 film Nirahua Rickshawala 2 too has done exceptionally well. The blockbuster film has garnered over 77 million views on YouTube. And last but not the least, Nirahua and Amrapali's Nirahua Hindustani has over 59 million views so far. Their recent Eid release Border too has raked in the moolah at the Box Office.

Amrapali made her foray into the Bhojpuri film industry opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani. After that her winning streak continued with films like Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Jigarwala, Baagi Bhaile Sajna, Raja Babu, to name a few.